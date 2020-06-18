Tennis
US Open

Dylan Alcott slams US Open 'discrimination' over wheelchair omission

Dylan Alcott | Tennis | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
3 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

Australian Paralympic tennis champion Dylan Alcott slammed the omission of the wheelchair tournament from the U.S. Open, calling it "disgusting discrimination".

Alcott, who won the 2015 and 2018 wheelchair singles titles at Flushing Meadows and is the reigning doubles champion, said players were not consulted and posed no greater health threat than able-bodied entrants.

With the coronavirus still rife in the United States, the August 31 - September 13 U.S. Open is going ahead without fans or a qualifying tournament for able-bodied players.

"I thought I did enough to qualify - 2x champion, number 1 in the world," Alcott wrote on Twitter. "But unfortunately I missed the only thing that mattered, being able to walk. Disgusting discrimination."

The organisers have also eliminated the mixed doubles and juniors competitions while reducing the number of teams in men's and women's doubles events by half.

Tournament director Stacey Allaster said organisers are providing $3.3million each to the men's ATP Tour and the women's WTA in relief grants and subsidies.

"We had to make the really difficult decision that that extra load of the number of bodies that is in the multiples was outside something we felt we could handle ultimately to mitigate the risk and the health and well-being for all," she told reporters on a video conference.

Play Icon
WATCH

'I am excited' - Serena Williams confirms she will play US Open

00:00:26

Melbourne man Alcott has won 10 wheelchair Grand Slam singles titles and took the singles and doubles gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games at Rio.

"And please do not tell me I am a 'greater risk' because I am disabled," Alcott wrote. "I am disabled yes but that does not make me SICK. It is blatant discrimination for able bodied people to decide on my behalf what I do with my LIFE AND CAREER just because I am disabled. Not good enough."

