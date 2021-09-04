Emma Raducanu’s brilliant run at the US Open continued with a 6-0 6-1 mauling of Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third round.

Sorribes Tormo has been vastly improved in 2021, becoming more of an all-round player, but she had no answer to the brilliant play of the 18-year-old.

Raducanu took control of the contest early on and never let up as she wrapped up victory in one hour and 10 minutes.

US Open women Raducanu overwhelms Zhang to power into third round 02/09/2021 AT 16:02

She is now into the second week at Flushing Meadows, and will face the winner of the clash between number one seed Ash Barty and Shelby Rogers.

Raducanu was positive from the off, sitting on the baseline and taking the ball extremely early.

The tactic appeared to unsettle Sorribes Tormo who found the ball back at her feet before she could set herself.

Raducanu broke in the opening service game and it filled her with confidence to keep attacking.

The British teenager broke again in the fourth game, and she had no fear of the Sorribes Tormo serve.

By the end of the opening set, we had the sight of Raducanu standing inside the baseline to receive the second serve of her bewildered opponent.

Sorribes Tormo found herself playing half volleys on the baseline such was the depth of Raducanu who broke to love with a clean backhand winner down the line to wrap up a bagel opening set in 36 minutes.

The one-way traffic continued in the second set, and the sight of Sorribes Tormo sitting in her chair with her head in her hands summed up the contest.

Sorribes Tormo carried the baggage of a double bagel from the 2018 US Open, where she was felled by Daria Gavrilova, and she avoided a repeat when holding serve in the sixth game.

It only delayed the inevitable, as Raducanu secured her passage to the fourth round one game later.

US Open 'I don't see many weaknesses' - Wilander praises 'wizard' Evans and Raducanu after Brits advance 01/09/2021 AT 08:39