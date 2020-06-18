Exclusive: Novak Djokovic 'very glad' US Open going ahead, 'can't wait' for Roland-Garros

Speaking on Eurosport's Tennis Legends vodcast, world number one Novak Djokovic has declared he is "very glad" the US Open is going ahead, and also expressed his excitement for Roland-Garros.

In discussion with Tennis Legends presenter Mats Wilander and Eurosport expert Alex Corretja, Djokovic said he was very happy about the return of the ATP Tour with the US Open the first Grand Slam back.

With the coronavirus crisis having disrupted much of the tennis calendar, the Serb expressed his excitement about the prospect of two Slams remaining in the season's schedule.

Adria Tour Novak Djokovic exclusive: Adria Tour 'didn't cross the line' 2 HOURS AGO

First Djokovic, whose participation at Flushing Meadows had at times appeared to be in doubt, spoke about how glad he was that this season's second Slam was going ahead in New York.

iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts

"I’m extremely happy and excited to see that all the tournaments, especially Grand Slams, are organising their events," he said on the Tennis Legends podcast.

I think it is a fantastic news that the tour is coming back. I am sure that I am speaking on behalf of all the players and all the tennis fans and everyone involved in the tennis ecosystem. This is what we have been waiting for, for all these months! We’ve been hoping and praying that the tour will continue very soon.

"I think that a lot of people were sceptical, especially for the US events considering what the US went through as a country during this pandemic. So a lot of people, including myself, were quite sceptical on whether it would happen or not.

"We are very glad that it is happening, of course, and it is very important that we provide opportunities, we provide jobs, we provide opportunities for players to compete. Because at the end of the day, this is what we do! As tennis professionals we love the sport; we are passionate about it. We miss competing and travelling and, at the end of the day, we miss being on tour. So I think this is a very positive news.

Play Icon WATCH Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade 00:00:55

"Obviously the regulations and measures as of today are quite strict, I must say. With quarantine and with some players, especially those from South America, not being able to travel out of their countries to come to the States. Hopefully that will change: the ATP and the USTA, everyone is working on it. The worst case scenario is that it remains like this, but there is time.

"Hopefully every single player who is participating, chosen by ranking and who deserves their place at the US Open, will have an equal opportunity to travel there and compete as everybody else. This is very, very important because this is the foundation of the ATP and the foundation of international tennis.

"We will all collectively try to make sure that this is the priority. Let’s hope that in the next two months some of those restrictions will loosen up a bit and that we will have a great, great tournament.

Play Icon WATCH Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour 00:01:54

As for Roland-Garros, Djokovic said he was excited to return to Paris and take on the clay-court section of what is left of the calendar.

"Of course, Roland Garros moved to different dates in the calendar and I am glad that they were able to put everything together because I understand the complications and the challenges that are behind tournament organisation," he said.

It is great that we have a roof, obviously, on Philippe Chatrier this year, so those are the positive things and I look forward to it. I mean it’s one of the most important and one of the nicest tournaments in the world. I always enjoy playing there and I can’t wait to go back.

Look out for the full Tennis Legends vodcast and podcast with Novak Djokovic on Thursday June 25, and make sure you stay tuned to Eurosport for much more from stars from the world of tennis

US Open U.S. Open will go ahead without fans amid COVID-19-reports 15/06/2020 AT 15:59