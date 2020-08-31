The French players who have been in close contact with coronavirus-stricken Benoit Paire will be permitted to compete in the US Open as per the draw.

Tournament director Stacey Allaster confirmed the news prior to the start of play, telling the Tennis Channel: "Contact tracing has been executed, decisions have been made, and we're continuing on to have those individuals in the competition, based on the medical science and all of those facts.

"They will be in the competition."

Paire was removed from the order of play on Sunday and replaced by Spain's Marcel Granollers, who will face Kamil Majchrzak in his place.

French newspaper L'Equipe had then suggested that Paire's compatriots Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrere, Adrian Mannarino and Edouard Roger-Vasselin had been told to stay in their rooms until further notice.

But it now transpires that all have been cleared to compete.

