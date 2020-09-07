After his default at the US Open, some observers were reminded of an incident at the French Open in 2016 when Novak Djokovic threw his racket towards a line judge during his quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych.

That time, however, the line judge had enough time to get out of the way, and dodged any damage - meaning Djokovic also escaped any serious punishment with an apology.

Although the Serbian admitted immediately afterwards that he was "lucky" with that incident, he also had a bad-tempered exchange with a journalist during a post-match press conference later that year at the ATP Finals in London.

The reporter was asking a persistent series of questions about Djokovic's actions and whether or not he felt that his behaviour was - or could be - a problem.

"You keep picking these kind of things!" Djokovic responded incredulously.

It's incredible...I keep doing these things? Why don't I get suspended then?

"It could have been serious," answered the journalist.

"It could have been, sure, or it could have been snowing in the O2 Arena today, but it didn't," came the sarcastic reply.

"So I am the only player who shows frustration on the court?

It is not an issue for me. It is not the first time that I did it.

Now he has been disqualified from a Grand Slam on one of the biggest stages of all.

