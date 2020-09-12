Thiem has already lost three Grand Slam finals, and is hoping to stop the rot on Sunday as he goes up against Alexander Zverev at Flushing Meadows.

But if he does lose, Thiem is hoping to seek council from Murray who lost four finals before he finally won the US Open in 2012.

"If I win it'll be my first [Slam] title, if I lose, I'll need to call Andy Murray and ask how it is with 0-4."

Murray eventually went on to win Wimbledon twice on top of his US Open triumph. So, while Thiem may be favourite ahead of the final, losing four in a row isn't the end of the world.

"It's easy for Andy" added Thiem. "Because he has won three in the meantime. But, well, that's not what I'm thinking about Sunday. I'm just going to go in fully focused, like all the six previous matches."

