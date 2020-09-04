Frances Tiafoe has labelled Serena and Venus Williams "Major GOATS" and says they are an inspiration to him.

The 22-year-old American is into the third round of the US Open after a five-set victory over John Millman 7-6(6), 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Court 11 in three hours and 55 minutes.

ATP Cincinnati Andy Murray makes winning return, Cori Gauff knocked out at Western and Southern Open 23/08/2020 AT 07:31

He spoke after the match about his compatriots Serena and Venus and says he idolises the sisters.

"Serena is obviously an icon in tennis," Tiafoe said post-match. "Everybody knows who Serena Williams is. Serena Williams, man, she's special, man. She's special.

"And Venus, too. I mean, they go down together, man. The Williams sisters, so much weight, you know what I'm saying?

"You're in Black neighbourhoods and Black culture, every time I say I'm playing tennis, they're like 'oh, you do that Venus and Serena thing'. That's just what they know. This is what it is.

"Everything she does, she's been such an icon for so long, she's a living legend. I'm such a fan. I'm so happy we have gotten so close over the years and I can call her a friend, you know, because I ask her questions.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams is why Frances Tiafoe is even a name.

Tiafoe also praises the sisters for their philanthropic efforts.

He added: "They give back. They get it. They don't forget where they came from. You know, it was a dark place. It was a tough time. Obviously as a kid, you're enjoying that, but outside looking in, times are tough.

"But, you know, they did unbelievable jobs that you can't know where you're going unless you know where you're from.

"Unbelievable what they did. I'm a fan. I had a similar come-up, and Serena Williams and Venus Williams are always going to be major GOATs."

Australian Open men Wilander: Federer serve leading to errors 24/01/2020 AT 14:21