Andy Murray says he will "shoot for the stars" for the remainder of his tennis career after losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US Open second round on Thursday night.

The Scotsman, who has undergone two hip surgeries, was playing his first Grand Slam singles match since the 2019 Australian Open when he came back from two sets down to defeat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in four hours and 39 minutes in the opening round.

But after being blown away by a flawless performance from 20-year-old Canadian Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Arthur Ashe, Murray says he will fight on to revive his tennis career.

"It was hard enough when I had two normal hips," he told reporters post-match.

"So it will be difficult, but I'll keep trying, like, why not? Why shouldn't I try my hardest to do that?"

And if I don't, that's all right. But I might as well shoot for the stars.

With his prolonged injury problems in the past, the former British number one says he will look to play more tournaments to build his body up physically.

He added: "The more tournaments that you play, the more matches that you play, you build up that sort of robustness in your body which right now I don't really have,"

"So that's something that I'll need to build up over the next few months and hopefully beginning of next year if I can stay healthy, I will be better able to back up difficult physical efforts.

"I felt like I played some good stuff at times, but it was quite up and down. I would like to play consistently better tennis.

"If you aren't playing at a high level consistently, then you will play longer matches because you're having dips."

