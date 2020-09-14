The sporting world has been giving its reaction to Dominic Thiem after he completed an astonishing comeback from two sets down against Alexander Zverev to claim his first Grand Slam title 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6 at the US Open.

Zverev roared into a two-set lead with the Austrian not able to establish himself at all, but that was just the beginning of the drama. Thiem won the next two sets to prompt a decider, only for both players to fail to serve out for the title in agonising fashion.

For the first time ever, a men's singles final had to be decided in a fifth set tie-break, and Thiem came through to take it 8-6 amid unbearable tension to triumph and finally clinch his maiden Slam title.

Reaction has been coming in for Thiem since his dramatic win.

The world number three became only the second Austrian ever to win a Grand Slam title, and the first to triumph at Flushing Meadows in a memorable and astonishing climax to a unique edition of the US Open.

The second seed, who became the first man to come back from two sets down in a US Open singles final in the Open era, is also now the first besides the big three of Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer to claim a Grand Slam since Stan Wawrinka won at Flushing Meadows in 2016.

