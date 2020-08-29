Both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have criticised plans from Novak Djokovic to set up alternative to the ATP Players Council.

Djokovic and other players have vocally criticised the council, with the Serbian resigning from his position as president to set up a new body called the Professional Tennis Players Association.

Nadal wrote on Twitter: "The world is living a difficult and complicated situation.

“I personally believe these are times to be calm and work all of us together in the same direction. It is time for unity, not for separation.

"These are moments where big things can be achieved as long as the world of tennis is united. We all, players, tournaments and governing bodies have to work together. We have a bigger problem and separation and disunion is definitely not the solution.”

Quote-tweeting Nadal, Federer agreed with his long-term rival.

“I agree @RafaelNadal . These are uncertain and challenging times, but I believe it’s critical for us to stand united as players, and as a sport, to pave the best way forward.”

Speaking to the Guardian ahead of the US Open British number one Dan Evans echoed the comments made by his illustrious competitors.

“I’ve received the emails on the player union,” the British number 1 said on Saturday.

“I think now is horrible timing to be talking about that sort of thing.

“For what it’s worth, I think the ATP do a great job for us and I won’t be signing the sheet of paper they want.

“I had a conversation yesterday with someone in the changing room, and I played devil’s advocate on the ATP side. It wasn’t taken very well.

"Those people who think the union should [happen] are set on it, and I must say they are quite passive-aggressive towards anyone who doesn’t want to be involved in it. It is all about having a vote, but it seems that, if they don’t like it, they don’t like you very much.

“I don’t understand what the vote is, what are they getting in power for. They have just made a new group. But what do they do? It’s not like they have any standing in the game. If the top 10 players don’t sign, are they not going to play because of the [new] union? It is not really a vote. It is signing a piece of paper that doesn’t really stand for much.”

