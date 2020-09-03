Johanna Konta believes she can still win a Grand Slam despite losing to Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the US Open.

The British No 1 led the match after winning the first set, but went down 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 to lose in disappointing fashion.

Konta believed the high standard of tennis on show meant that there was no reason not to expect her opponent's impressive showing.

"Surprised? No. Frustrated? Obviously," she said.

"To be honest, I think what we've seen time and time again in every tournament is that these are the best players in the world, so on any given day they can play incredible tennis. Obviously the higher you are ranked, the more consistently you are able to play that level. However, everybody's capable to play some really amazing tennis. That's what she did."

Konta was stoic in defeat, adding: "I did the best that I could. I really fought hard. I really tried to find a way to kind of hopefully get her out of the rhythm of playing that well.

"I'm sure there will be definitely some things that maybe I can just try to do at different times. But I do think overall she was just the better player in the end."

Despite the defeat, Konta was unequivocal when asked if she still believed she could win a Grand Slam event.

"Yes, I do. That's why I keep playing. That's why I keep training. Yes, I do."

