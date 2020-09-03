Johanna Konta is out of the US Open after Sorana Cirstea fought back to win 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

The British No 1 put in a fine first set but the Romanian raised her level brilliantly to secure her place in the third round.

Konta even had the chance to break back in the third set, which would have put her level at 4-4, but let a 0-40 lead slip.

She then saved two match points on her own serve, but the world No 77 got the job done to love as she served it out with an ace.

"I obviously started better - I think my level was a lot higher than hers in the first set," Konta told reporters afterwards.

"But she's a great player. She's had some pretty amazing results also in the past in her career. She's capable of playing some very good tennis."

