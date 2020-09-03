Karen Khachanov is through to the third round of the US Open after beating Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.
The 11th seed took less than two hours to complete the straight-sets victory.
Though he did not serve a single ace, his percentage of points won on his first serve was much better - 83 compared to his opponent's 65.
The Russian may regret his unforced error count as well - 34 compared to Khachanov's 12.
