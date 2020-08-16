Kei Nishikori tests positive for coronavirus, putting US Open plans in doubt

Kei Nishikori says he has tested positive for coronavirus, two weeks before the start of the US Open.

The 30-year-old was scheduled to play the Western & Southern Open on August 20 followed by the US Open on August 29.

However, he will now stay in Florida, where he is based at the IMG Academy, and his plans to travel to New York are in doubt.

“Hi everyone, I have some unfortunate news today,” he said in a message on his official website.

This morning while still in Florida, I got tested for Covid-19 and tested positive. I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time. Me and my team will get tested again on Friday at which point I will have another update.

“I am feeling well and have very little symptoms but will obviously be in complete isolation for the safety of everyone. We were planning to fly to New York tomorrow (Monday, 17th August) but will obviously now stay in Florida. Next update will be on Friday.”

Nishikori has not played since last year’s US Open due to injury.

