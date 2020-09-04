A quietly impressive Angelique Kerber continued her campaign in the US Open, beating American Ann Li 6-3, 6-4.

The German moves into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2016 - when she won the title.

She has not yet dropped a single set this tournament.

Next up she will face Jennifer Brady, who beat Caroline Garcia, 6-3, 6-3.

Li can take great reassurance from her own display, hitting 36 winners compared to 28 unforced errors.

