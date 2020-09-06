Nick Kyrgios has claimed that he would be banned for a number of years if he had done what Novak Djokovic had done to get disqualified from the US Open.

US Open 'Djokovic didn't control his emotions' - Corretja 2 HOURS AGO

The Australian has repeatedly aimed jabs at Djokovic and the players who appeared on his exhibition Adria Tour this summer and has once again taken to Twitter to criticise the Serb after controversy in New York.

Djokovic was disqualified from the tournament after hitting a ball which struck a line judge, who was visibly in distress and Kyrgios has claimed that his troublemaker reputation would see him punished with a ban lasting years.

Kyrgios v Djokovic - a summer rivalry

Kyrgios has been highly cautious around the Covid-19 situation and has repeatedly criticised Djokovic, who organised an exhibition tour across the Balkans with several other top players, many of whom subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

Kyrgios said after their diagnoses: "Tennis players, you have to act in the interest of each other and work together. You can't be dancing on tables, money grabbing your way around Europe or trying to make a quick buck hosting an exhibition. That's just so selfish. Think of the other people for once, that is what this virus is all about."

Tennis legends united against Djokovic

Several of the game's leading lights took to Twitter to condemn Djokovic's actions, saying that he deserved to be eliminated from the US Open for hitting the line judge with the ball.

US Open 'You cannot do that' - Mats Wilander reacts to Novak Djokovic's US Open disqualification 4 HOURS AGO