Naomi Osaka stepped onto the Arthur Ashe court wearing a mask featuring the name of Elijah McClain as she continued her campaign for racial justice ahead of her US Open second round victory over Camila Giorgi.

The 22-year-old's mask honoured McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a violent encounter with police officers in Aurora, Colorado in 2019.

"I think tennis - people watch it all around the world," she said after her match. "Things that we think (are) common names (are) probably not common overseas."

The fourth seed, who has emerged as a torchbearer for change within her sport, hopes to reach the final so she can display all seven of her masks.

Osaka had previously worn a mask honouring Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police officers who burst into her apartment in March, at her first-round match on Monday.

"When I heard about his story it was very hurtful," Osaka later told reporters, when asked about McClain. In a lawsuit filed last month against the city of Aurora and its police, McClain's family alleged he was tackled by police officers during an encounter despite presenting no physical threat.

"I still don't think his name is very put out there compared to, like, George Floyd or Breonna Taylor. For me, today was very special in the way that I wanted to represent him very well."

Osaka sent shockwaves through her sport when she announced last week that she would forego her Western & Southern Open semi-final in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. She later reversed the decision after the tournament postponed the day's play in solidarity.

She crushed Giorgi 6-1 6-2 as she continued her strong start at Flushing Meadows, showing no sign of the injury that ultimately ended her participation in the warm-up tournament.

And she shared an amusing courtside video call with her mum after booking a third-round clash with Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk, which did not go exactly according to plan...

