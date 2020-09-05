Daniil Medvedev moved into the fourth round of the US Open with a straight-sets win over JJ Wolf of the USA, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
The Russian had his serve broken by the wildcard - the first time it had happened to him this week - but was not thrown off course.
He plays either Marton Fucsovics or Frances Tiafoe in the next round.
More to follow.
