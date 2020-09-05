Daniil Medvedev moved into the fourth round of the US Open with a straight-sets win over JJ Wolf of the USA, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

US Open
Raonic concerned about French Open crowds amid Covid-19 surge
02/09/2020 AT 07:32

The Russian had his serve broken by the wildcard - the first time it had happened to him this week - but was not thrown off course.

He plays either Marton Fucsovics or Frances Tiafoe in the next round.

More to follow.

US Open
Medvedev shuns 'crazy shots' in cruising through at US Open
02/09/2020 AT 04:07
US Open
History could be made at unprecedented US Open
31/08/2020 AT 13:07