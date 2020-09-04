Naomi Osaka, the US Open's fourth seed, put in a spirited display to beat her teenage opponent Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2.

The Ukrainian received some treatment for an ankle injury in the second set, but still forced the former champion to a tie-break, having already dropped set point on her serve.

But she levelled up on the second set point in the breaker - and Osaka promptly threw her racket skidding across the court.

In the decider, the real difference between the two was Kostyuk's failure to take her many opportunities to break while racking up her unforced error count - 51 by the end of the match.

She converted just one of her eight break opportunities - and although Osaka was also wasteful, she did convert five of her 21.

