Boris Becker has said Nick Kyrgios should “shut up” and ditch his outspoken style.

Kyrgios has targeted a selection of players on the ATP Tour in recent weeks, including Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Pablo Carreno Busta.

He openly questioned Djokovic’s punishment after he was disqualified from the US Open for striking a line judge with a ball, slammed the Serb and Zverev after the controversial Adria Tour, and claimed that if clay tennis did not exist then Carreno Busta would be outside the world’s top 50.

But while commentating for Eurosport Germany, Becker slammed Kyrgios’ criticism of his fellow professionals.

“Nick Kyrgios should really shut up,” said Becker, who coached Djokovic from 2013 to 2016.

“He has become a loudspeaker, criticizes other players and doesn't do anything himself. I don't know athletes like that.”

Kyrgios is absent from the US Open due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

He has never progressed beyond the quarter-final at a Grand Slam. Djokovic has 17 major titles, Zverev is gearing up for the US Open final and Carreno Busta reached the last four at Flushing Meadows.

