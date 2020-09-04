Cameron Norrie has been knocked out at the third-round stage of the US Open, losing to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

The world No 76 fought back to take the lead in the third set, when he broke serve early, but failed to win another game in the set.

Davidovich continued a fine streak into the fourth, winning eight games in a row before Norrie stopped the rot at 3-1.

But the Brit couldn't come back from that kind of deficit.

More to follow.

