Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to play Cincinnati event in boost for US Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have been listed as confirmed entries for the Cincinnati warm-up event in what represents a huge boost for the upcoming US Open.

Both Djokovic and Nadal's participation at the US Open had been considered to be very much in doubt with the rescheduled Roland-Garros looming shortly after the year's second Slam in New York.

With the tennis calendar compressed in an unprecedented fashion due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is striking news that both players now appear set to appear in the US Open at Flushing Meadows, which also plays host to the Cincinnati event which was moved to help players limit their travel.

It is a particular shock that Nadal has been listed to play in the warm-up tournament given he confirmed his participation for the Madrid Masters immediately after the conclusion of the US Open.

Djokovic had exclusively told Eurosport that he was "very glad" the US Open was going ahead last month and that it was "fantastic news" for the sport, but his entry was still considered uncertain.

The men's and women's main draws for Cincinnati get underway on August 22 with the tournament being the traditional preparation event ahead of what is normally the final Slam of the season in New York.

According to the list of confirmed participants, both defending champions at the tournament will take part this year: Daniil Medvedev and Madison Keys, along with home favourite Serena Williams.

Former men’s champions who have entered the ATP Masters 1000 event also include the top two players in the ATP Rankings - world number one Djokovic (2018 winner) and world number two Nadal (2011) – along with Grigor Dimitrov (2017) and Marin Cilic (2016).

The women’s field includes five Grand Slam champions in Williams, Garbine Muguruza, Sofia Kenin, Petra Kvitova and Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2019 runner-up in Cincinnati.

In total, 39 of the top 53 players in the WTA rankings are set to compete, which bodes well for the US Open, and 16-year-old Coco Gauff will make her debut at the event.

