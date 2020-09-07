Novak Djokovic has been fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his disqualification from the US Open.
The world No 1 was defaulted from his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta after hitting a line judge with a ball.
Along with the $10,000 fine, the United States Tennis Association says he has forfeited his $250,000 prize money and all ranking points earned at the event.
The USTA said Djokovic had been defaulted for "intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences".
The maximum fine for unsportsmanlike conduct at a Grand Slam is $20,000, although this can be escalated for a "major offence".
Djokovic apologised for the incident and said he was left feeling “sad and empty”.
His former coach, Boris Becker, said it was the “toughest moment” of the Serbian’s career.