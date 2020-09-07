Novak Djokovic has been fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his disqualification from the US Open.

The world No 1 was defaulted from his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta after hitting a line judge with a ball.

Along with the $10,000 fine, the United States Tennis Association says he has forfeited his $250,000 prize money and all ranking points earned at the event.

The USTA said Djokovic had been defaulted for "intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences".

The maximum fine for unsportsmanlike conduct at a Grand Slam is $20,000, although this can be escalated for a "major offence".

Djokovic apologised for the incident and said he was left feeling “sad and empty”.

