Novak Djokovic 'happy to confirm' US Open participation

Novak Djokovic has declared that he is "happy to confirm" his participation for the US Open after months of deliberations.

Djokovic, who contracted the coronavirus himself after his ill-fated Adria Tour event, was always expected to play at Flushing Meadows - the first Grand Slam after the tennis calendar was brought to a standstill.

With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal not taking part in the event in New York, the world number one will now be considered the overwhelming favourite.

"I’m happy to confirm that I'll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year," Djokovic wrote on social media on Thursday.

It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited.

The US Open is scheduled to start on August 31 at Flushing Meadows, with organisers adamant the Grand Slam will go ahead behind closed doors despite USA being the worst-hit country regarding the coronavirus.

Women's world number one Ash Barty has also withdrawn from the event, so too Nick Kyrgios, and Nadal - who won his 19th Grand Slam when he triumphed at the US Open last year - admitted it was a decision he "never wanted to take".

For Djokovic, this will now be regarded as a golden opportunity to win his 18th Grand Slam and further narrow the gap on his rivals Federer and Nadal, who boast 20 and 19, respectively.

The 33-year-old Serb was victorious at the Australian Open at the start of the year as he further established his grip on the men's game - now he can reassert that dominance upon tennis' return to Grand Slam action.

Djokovic has been heavily criticised for many of his decisions during the coronavirus hiatus, but he will now regard returning to winning ways at the US Open as the perfect way to respond on the court.

