There has been reaction from the world of sport and beyond to Naomi Osaka's second US Open triumph at Flushing Meadows after she beat Victoria Azarenka in New York.

The fourth seed clinched her third Grand Slam crown despite having won only one game in the opening set when Azarenka, playing in her first major final in seven years, looked dominant.

The 22-year-old showed tremendous character to recover from losing the first set, and she had to battle through the decider to triumph in New York once more.

The praise and admiration for Osaka came in from across the world of sport and beyond after the final on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

