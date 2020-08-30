France's Benoit Paire has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to pull out of the US Open starting on Monday, according to L'Equipe.

Paire, seeded 17th at the Grand Slam event, was scheduled to play Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old arrived in New York to play the Western & Southern Open last week, a tune-up for the US Open, but he did not complete his first-round match against Croatia's Borna Coric.

Paire appeared to be unwell during the match, asking for a doctor in the opening set before retiring in the second while trailing 6-0, 1-0.

L'Equipe also suggest that compatriots Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrere, Adrian Mannarino and Edouard Roger-Vasselin have been told to stay in their rooms until further notice. All are entered into the tournament with first-round matches scheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

The US Open is being played without fans and in a biosecure bubble due to the pandemic, but several high-ranking players skipped the tournament - including both defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu - many due to coronavirus concerns.

Additional reporting from Reuters

