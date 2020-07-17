Petra Kvitova casts doubt over whether all players will compete at US Open

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova revealed some players will "definitely not go" to the US Open if current coronavirus restrictions remain in place.

The first Grand Slam tournament following on from the enforced break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is due to take place from August 31 - September 13, but it will be hosted without spectators while strict health and safety protocols will be the norm.

The US is still reporting tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases daily, while several players have raised concerns about the quarantine and entourage rules, and Kvitova insists those worries will affect some players' decisions on whether to take part.

"I know a few players will definitely not go if the restrictions are like they are now," Kvitova told BBC 5 Live. "I'm still thinking of what everything will look like, what the restrictions will be, how many people we can take and if they quarantine us.

Playing without the fans in Grand Slams, I can’t really see it. If that happens and everything is OK I will go for sure to compete but there’s still a chance I will not go. I will decide when I know everything.

