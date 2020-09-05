Tsvetana Pironkova continued her shock run at the US Open by eliminating 18th seed Donna Vekic, 6-4, 6-1.

The Bulgarian is playing her first tournament in three years, beginning her return after a period of maternity leave.

In the last round she knocked out Gabrine Muguruza of Spain, the tenth seed.

More to follow.

