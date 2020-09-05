Tsvetana Pironkova continued her shock run at the US Open by eliminating 18th seed Donna Vekic, 6-4, 6-1.
- US Open 2020 Day 6 live - Serena wins in three, Sakkari and Medvedev through
- Babos and Mladenovic withdrawn from US Open
- Serena survives scare against Stephens as quest continues
US Open
Tsvetana Pironkova stuns misfiring Garbine Muguruza
The Bulgarian is playing her first tournament in three years, beginning her return after a period of maternity leave.
In the last round she knocked out Gabrine Muguruza of Spain, the tenth seed.
More to follow.
Australian Open
Sharapova hints at quit plans after damaging exit to Vekic
WTA Elite Trophy
Bertens, Sabalenka off the mark in WTA Elite Trophy