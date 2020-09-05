Tsvetana Pironkova continued her shock run at the US Open by eliminating 18th seed Donna Vekic, 6-4, 6-1.

US Open Tsvetana Pironkova stuns misfiring Garbine Muguruza 03/09/2020 AT 15:32

The Bulgarian is playing her first tournament in three years, beginning her return after a period of maternity leave.

In the last round she knocked out Gabrine Muguruza of Spain, the tenth seed.

More to follow.

Australian Open Sharapova hints at quit plans after damaging exit to Vekic 21/01/2020 AT 06:45