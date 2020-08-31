Kristina Mladenovic told reporters she has been placed "in a bubble within a bubble" after she interacted with Benoit Paire at the US Open.

Paire tested positive on the eve of the tournament and was replaced by Spain's Marcel Granollers, who will face Kamil Majchrzak in his place.

However, several players are thought to have been in close contact with coronavirus-stricken Paire, with Mladenovic, who had a practice session with Paire and also spent some time socialising with him, telling reporters of restrictions placed upon her.

'I'm allowed to play my match, literally allowed to do nothing else,” said after her first-round win over Hailey Baptiste.

I'm not allowed to do fitness, any public bubble thing. I'm not allowed to do anything anymore. I'm completely alone with my brother/coach. So it's literally a bubble in a bubble.

AP are reporting that seven players have been placed in the so-called ‘bubble in a bubble’, without identifying the impacted players.

However, French newspaper L'Equipe had then suggested that Paire's compatriots Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrere, Adrian Mannarino and Edouard Roger-Vasselin had been told to stay in their rooms until further notice following Paire's positive.

All those players have been given permission to compete, though, with tournament director Stacey Allaster confirming the news prior to the start of play, telling the Tennis Channel: "Contact tracing has been executed, decisions have been made, and we're continuing on to have those individuals in the competition, based on the medical science and all of those facts.

"They will be in the competition."

