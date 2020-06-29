Rafael Nadal 'hesitant' over US Open and Roland-Garros scheduling

Rafael Nadal is hesitant over which tournaments to compete in in 2020 owing to the crowded nature of the tennis schedule following the sport's resumption after lockdown, according to his uncle Toni.

Toni Nadal said the world number two is concerned by the close proximity of the US and French Opens after they were re-arranged due to the enforced global suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Open will take place as originally planned in New York between 31 August and 7 September, with Roland Garros now rescheduled for 27 Septmeber to 5 October. Several ATP tour events are also due to take place on dates in between, starting with the Citi Open in Washington DC on 14 August.

But with age catching up with the 19-time Grand Slam winner, Nadal's uncle said that there is some concern in the camp over the tightly packed agenda for 2020.

“He was hesitating," he told ESPN. "He told me about the calendar and I find the ATP calendar a bit ugly because it is almost unmanageable for veterans, especially for the Big 3.”

It is difficult in a month to do the US Open, Rome, Madrid, and Paris. It is almost unfeasible.

ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi, said of the new schedule: “Our objective has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and salvage as much of the season as we can.

It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more events to the calendar as the situation evolves. I would like to recognise our tournaments’ efforts to operate during these challenging times, as well as our players who will be competing under different conditions. At every turn, ensuring that the resumption of the Tour takes place in a safe environment will be paramount.

Meanwhile, Toni Nadal was also sympathetic towards Novak Djokovic after his disastrous Adria Tour resulted in a flurry of coronavirus infections, including for Dkokovic himself, but said that it was regrettable that stricter precautions hadn't been taken.

"It was a shame," he said. "A good initiative ended up being a coronavirus problem that was not good for tennis or for Djokovic. It was preferable that everyone had been more careful.

"In Serbia they were not so strict. It is a mistake that anyone can make and Djokovic has apologized but it is a setback in the process of normalization of the circuit."

