Unseeded Shelby Rogers of the USA beat sixth seed Petra Kvitova 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.

In an intriguingly close match-up, Rogers saved three match points to hold and level up at 5-5 in the third.

And Kvitova edged ahead again with a love service hold before Rogers held her own serve to force a third set tie-break.

Kvitova was hitting more winners but also more unforced errors - and double-faulted on her fourth match point.

Rogers will face either Anett Kontaveit or Naomi Osaka in the next round.

