Nadal is the defending champion in New York after winning a pulsating final 12 months ago against Daniil Medvedev, but elected not to travel across the Atlantic this year, with the rescheduled French Open due to take place just two weeks after the tournament.

US Open Thiem confident of turning things around for US Open 8 HOURS AGO

Corretja believes that Nadal will fancy his chances of winning his 13th title in Paris and the decision would be more than justified if he is able to become champion for the fourth year in a row - and equal Roger Federer's record tally of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The Eurosport pundit said: "I suppose he thinks he has a chance to win at Roland Garros right now and to play some exhibitions.

'This guy is something special!' - Corretja on realising Nadal and Federer were unique

"US Open or Roland Garros? Most likely Roland Garros, so let’s think of that, let’s get ready for that, let’s continue practising on clay with sliding, you know.

"He will need a few matches before that. I’m not saying that he needs to play so many matches but once he gets a few matches under his belt he will be ready.

He will be so difficult to beat again because his chances to win another Slam are bigger at Roland Garros, of course, than at the US Open.

Nadal turned 34 during tennis' extended break due to the pandemic, and Corretja believes that teenager Carlos Alcaraz could be the next big thing in Spanish tennis but urged caution in comparisons with the 19-time major champion.

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

"It’s very difficult. I haven’t seen him live unfortunately but Carlos Alcaraz is working with Juan Carlos Ferrero and is doing very well, but he is still very young, only 16 or 17 - he is very young.

"Apparently, he has got a bright future and he is very conscious and very humble and he’s a hard worker, but no one will be like Rafa.

"Rafa is unique in this life and not just in the life we’re living but in the next centuries. I see it nearly impossible to find someone capable to do what he has done on clay because of the consistency you need, the humility you need, the ability to recover from difficult moments.

"I heard that Carlos Alcaraz, he has this feeling of humility, he says, ‘just please tell me what I have to do because I want to become great'."

Tennis 'I would love to have Roger and Rafa on board' - Djokovic on criticism 21 HOURS AGO