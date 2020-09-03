Sofia Kenin dismissed the challenge of tricky teenager Leylah Fernandez, beating the Canadian 6-4, 6-3.

Fernandez sent down five aces but also racked up six double faults - the last on match point.

US Open Raonic concerned about French Open crowds amid Covid-19 surge YESTERDAY AT 07:32

And she was weak on her second serve, managing to secure only 29 per cent of points compared to Kenin's 64.

She did, however, have a few highlight-reel moments of brilliance, including a genius lob to keep her serve at 4-3 in the second set.

US Open: Serena Williams favourite to win record-equalling Slam

More to follow.

US Open Melbourne champion Kenin eases into second round at US Open YESTERDAY AT 05:18