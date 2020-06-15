Tennis
US Open

Barty joins chorus of doubts over US Open plans

Ash Barty

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
35 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

WTA world No 1 Ashleigh Barty has become the latest leading tennis player to voice concerns about coronavirus contingency plans for this year's US Open.

Both the men's and women's tours have been suspended due to the pandemic and Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War, but professional tennis is due to restart ahead of the North American hardcourt season.

Djokovic: US Open 2020 restrictions 'extreme, impossible'

It has been rumoured that every player will be allowed to have an entourage of only one person and Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have already voiced their concerns about the suggested plans.

New York has been the epicentre of the pandemic in the USA, and Barty believes that playing tennis should not be a concern while there is still a significant threat caused by the virus.

"I have concerns too," Barty said in an email to The Associated Press.

"I understand the tournaments are eager to run but keeping everyone safe has to be the priority.

"[I'm] still getting my head around what the tournament set up would be. I can't wait to get back out there and play but we have to make sure it's safe to do so first, not just for me but for my team."

Barty's fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios has been even more forthright in recent days, saying that the coronavirus and racial tensions in America make the event inappropriate.

The US Open is expected to announce its plans for this year's tournament in the coming days.

What's On

