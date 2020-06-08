British number one Dan Evans believes Novak Djokovic’s concerns about the US Open’s proposed restrictions only applies to players higher up the rankings.

The Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows is scheduled to begin on August 31, but with New York one of the cities hardest hit by coronavirus there are doubts over whether the tournament can take place.

Djokovic, the three-time US Open champion - in 2011, 2015 and 2018 - has described the tournament's proposed hygiene restrictions as "extreme" and that capping support teams is "impossible".

But Evans told BBC that this concern only affects the top players: "There has to be a bit of give and take from the players.

I don't think having one person of your team only allowed is such a big deal - the majority of the draw would only travel with one coach.

"Not everyone's travelling with physios and fitness trainers like Novak said, so I think his argument there is not really valid for the rest of the draw, apart from the real top guys."

Rafael Nadal, a 19-time Grand Slam champion, told reporters on Thursday he is unsure whether it can go ahead according to schedule - a sentiment Djokovic agrees with.

Djokovic: US Open protocols 'extreme'

"I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it is not known whether it will be held," Djokovic Serb told Prva TV television last week.

"The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme.

"We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week."

Djokovic added: "Also, we could bring one person to the club which is really impossible.

"I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist.

All their suggestions are really rigorous but I can understand that due to financial reasons, due to already existing contracts, organisers (want the event to be) held. We will see what will happen.

