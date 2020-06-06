Tennis
US Open

Djokovic: US Open 2020 restrictions 'extreme, impossible'

Novak Djokovic à Belgrade en 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
Yesterday at 09:33 | Updated 29 minutes ago

World number one Novak Djokovic has expressed his concerns over the "extreme" conditions that a 2020 US Open would have to be played under.

The Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows is scheduled to begin on August 31, but with New York one of the cities hardest hit by coronavirus there are doubts over whether the tournament can take place.

Rafael Nadal, a 19-time Grand Slam champion, told reporters on Thursday he is unsure whether it can go ahead according to schedule - a sentiment Djokovic agrees with.

The three-time US Open champion - in 2011, 2015 and 2018 - has described the tournament's proposed hygiene restrictions as "extreme" and that capping support teams is "impossible".

"I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it is not known whether it will be held," the 33-year-old Serb told Prva TV television.

"The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme.

"We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week."

Play Icon
WATCH

Rafael Nadal: If US Open was today, I wouldn’t travel

00:02:25

Djokovic added: "Also, we could bring one person to the club which is really impossible.

"I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist.

All their suggestions are really rigorous but I can understand that due to financial reasons, due to already existing contracts, organisers (want the event to be) held. We will see what will happen.
What's On (2)

