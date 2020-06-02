A panoramic view of Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Danill Medvedev of Russia in the Men's Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2019 US Open

The Cincinnati Masters could be moved to Flushing Meadows this year as part of a double-header with the U.S. Open under a new plan proposed by the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA), the New York Times reported.

The plan is designed to help the tournaments, two of the biggest annual tennis events in North America, move forward safely after the novel coronavirus outbreak wreaked havoc on the professional sports calendar.

US Open USTA refuses to rule out US Open date change 18/03/2020 AT 16:16

Both tournaments have previously said they plan to move forward as scheduled, with Cincinnati set to run until Aug. 23 and the U.S. Open's main draw beginning on August 31.

The USTA and Cincinnati Masters organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Play Icon WATCH Tennis Legends: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic will still dominate when tennis returns 00:04:29

The USTA plan would see both competitions played in New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center back to back, according to the Times report, in order to minimise travel and risk for players and participants.

The men's and women's tours have reportedly been notified of the proposal.

The tennis world has slowly begun to resume action, with fans absent from stands.

Play Icon WATCH 'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends 00:01:13

World number 12 Petra Kvitova claimed victory in the women's draw at an all-Czech tournament in Prague on Thursday, in a slot on the calendar that was originally occupied by the French Open

French Open officials rescheduled the claycourt Grand Slam to begin on September 20, the week after the U.S. Open was set to kick off, prompting frustration from many in the tennis world.

Play Icon

Tennis How a practice match demolition showed Corretja that Kuerten was the real deal - Tennis Legends 3 HOURS AGO