The US Open could be moved from New York to California in order for it to be played in November with spectators present, according to the USTA.

The tournament had been due to be played from 24 August to 13 September at the Billie Jean King Centre in New York, before the chaos caused by the coronavirus outbreak cast doubt over its viability.

At present, the US Open is still set to go ahead as scheduled, but with New York city currently being one of the world's worst-affected areas contingencies are being considered.

One option is to go ahead as planned but to close the tournament to spectators, an eventuality which would be almost certain if the venue were not to be switched, owing to the extent of the crisis in the city.

But the USTA are hopeful that moving the event to Indian Wells in California could be offer a way of holding the tournament whilst still making it open to spectators.

“Nothing is off the table,” USTA technical director Michael Dowse told the Inside Tennis, including having the Grand Slam tournament in Queens with fewer fans or none at all.

There’s too much speculation – we’ll know so much more in June. In reality it’s certainly possible to play without fans. No formal decision has been made about Indian Wells. Whatever we do, we’ll have to do it in alignment with the owners of Indian Wells, and the ATP and the WTA. These days the most energy is on social distancing.

“All of us want the US Open to happen and we are ready to help with increased testing and to help players get in and out of the country,” Dowse said. “We have three priorities: 1) the health and well-being of the players, staff, fans and all those involved; 2) what’s good for tennis; and 3) the financial impact. Everything is still on the table and we’ll be going forward based on the three-phase approach noted in the federal guidelines.”

The reality of playing in an empty arena is something that all major sports are coming to terms with the possibility of, with a growing number of voices leaning towards pressing ahead with major tournaments and events - as and when it is deemed safe by the authorities - even if it means playing in silent, empty stadiums.

However, with the possibility that shelter-in-place orders could soon be lifted in California, making it possible for people to attend sporting events again, shifting the US Open south is an idea that is gaining traction.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden is home to a 16,100-seat outdoor stadium, which is the second-largest of its kind, behind only Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing. It plays host to the BNP Paribas Open every March, though it was postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the US Open issued a statement last week re-assuring fans that plans were going ahead for the tournament to begin on 24 August as scheduled, but which stressed that any final decision would only be taken in collaboration with the health authorities and government advice.

The statement on the tournament's official website said: "We understand that there is a great deal of speculation regarding the USTA’s planning for the 2020 US Open. We would like to clarify that while we are exploring every possibility around the US Open, the potential to shift the event location or date is not at the forefront at this point in time.

"Paramount with all our decisions regarding the US Open will be the health and safety of all those involved, in any capacity, with the tournament. We are in continual contact with New York State and New York City officials and agencies, and are meeting weekly with our Medical Advisory Group to learn as much as we can and to properly assess this shifting situation.

"At this moment, our target date for a decision regarding the status of the US Open is six to eight weeks away (mid-June). We will continue to provide updates as appropriate."

