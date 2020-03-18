With the WTA and ATP regular tours suspended, it was confirmed on Tuesday that the French Open will take place between September and October instead of its traditional May-June slot.

Its new start date of September 20 is just one week after the final of the US Open and the USTA is not ruling out following Ronald Garros' lead.

"At a time when the world is coming together, we recognise that such a decision should not be made unilaterally," a statement said.

"Therefore the USTA would only [act] in full consultation with the other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP, the ITF and our partners, including the Laver Cup."

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organises Wimbledon, is still planning to hold the third Grand Slam of the season in across June and July, as usual, but says it will act responsibly, with public health its main consideration.