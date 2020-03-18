Getty Images
USTA refuses to rule out US Open date change
The USTA has refused to rule out changing the dates of the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic which has already forced the postponement of Roland Garros.
With the WTA and ATP regular tours suspended, it was confirmed on Tuesday that the French Open will take place between September and October instead of its traditional May-June slot.
- Players cry foul after shock French Open move
- French Open moved to September as coronavirus forces major changes to calendar
- Halep donating equipment to help coronavirus fight
Its new start date of September 20 is just one week after the final of the US Open and the USTA is not ruling out following Ronald Garros' lead.
"At a time when the world is coming together, we recognise that such a decision should not be made unilaterally," a statement said.
"Therefore the USTA would only [act] in full consultation with the other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP, the ITF and our partners, including the Laver Cup."
The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organises Wimbledon, is still planning to hold the third Grand Slam of the season in across June and July, as usual, but says it will act responsibly, with public health its main consideration.