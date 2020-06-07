Tennis
US Open

Why Djokovic and Nadal's concerns could scupper Grand Slam plans for rest of 2020

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
@MichaelHincks

Novak Djokovic has called the US Open’s protocols “extreme”, Ashleigh Barty remains hesitant, while Rafael Nadal wants tennis’ restart to be “responsible”, so what chance is there of two Grand Slams going ahead later this year?

What is the current plan?

The ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since February due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are set to resume in August at the earliest.

US Open

Djokovic: US Open 2020 restrictions 'extreme, impossible'

YESTERDAY AT 09:33

The US Open is scheduled to start on August 31, while the French Open is working towards a September 20 start, which would leave just one week between the two Grand Slams.

  • Djokovic: US Open 2020 restrictions 'extreme, impossible'
  • 'If tennis isn't safe, it doesn't make sense to restart' - Nadal

A revised calendar is set to be announced this month, but how could the opinions of the world’s top players affect those plans?

Djokovic: US Open restrictions ‘extreme’

“The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme," world number one Djokovic told Prva TV television, regarding the tournament's proposed hygiene restrictions as "extreme" and that capping support teams is "impossible".

"Also, we could bring one person to the club which is really impossible. I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist.

Play Icon
WATCH

Rafael Nadal: ‘Tennis without fans loses almost everything’

00:01:17

“All their suggestions are really rigorous but I can understand that due to financial reasons, due to already existing contracts, organisers (want the event to be) held. We will see what will happen.”

Read the full quotes from Djokovic here

Barty: I need more information

“It’s exciting that tennis is being talked about again. Things are moving in the right direction for us to start competing,” fellow world number one Barty told The Sydney Morning Herald.

But I’d need to understand all of the information. And advice from the WTA and the USTA before making a decision on the US events. It’s not just me, it’s my team and I have to consider.
Play Icon
WATCH

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

00:03:44

Nadal: We need to be responsible

"If you asked me if I want to travel to New York today to play a tennis tournament, I will say no - I will not," world number two Nadal told a selection of the world’s media, including Eurosport’s Barbara Schett.

"But in a couple of months, I don't know how the situation is going to improve. My feeling is we need to be responsible, sending strong messages, and be a positive example for the society.

Play Icon
WATCH

Rafael Nadal: If US Open was today, I wouldn’t travel

00:02:25

“I am confident that if the tournament is played, it's going to be under extremely safe circumstances. If not, in my opinion, it doesn't make sense.”

Read the full quotes from Nadal here

President Djokovic to have a major say

Djokovic said he held a telephone conversation with the “leaders of world tennis”, discussing the season’s continuation and mostly the US Open.

As president of the ATP Player Council, Djokovic’s concerns carry with them a weight that could ultimately scupper tennis’ plans for the rest of 2020.

Tournaments may yet get the green light, but the final, most vital ingredient is the players, and should the majority be against playing then the prospect of any event going ahead would be severely unlikely.

Play Icon
WATCH

Tennis Legends: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic will still dominate when tennis returns

00:04:29

The integrity of any tournament, particularly a Grand Slam, would also be questioned if it goes ahead amid even a handful of withdrawals.

So would the US Open dare to go ahead without defending men’s champion Nadal? And what trickle effect would there be if Djokovic or Barty withdrew?

These are questions the US Open will hope they do not have to answer, although what is clear - as it stands – is that the prospect of Grand Slams even going ahead this year remains firmly on a knife edge.

