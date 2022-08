Tennis

'The competition is going to be very high' - Stefanos Tsitsipas on men's draw at US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas met with the media on Friday ahead of the 2022 US Open. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Tsitsipas made it to the finals at Cincinnati before falling to Borna Coric. He has two wins this year - at Mallorca and ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo - but has yet to win a Grand Slam title.

00:02:38, an hour ago