Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic have been forced to withdraw from the US Open because of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The USTA has confirmed that Mladenovic has been placed under quarantine by Nassau County, where her hotel is, and she is not allowed to commute into the National Tennis Center.

Martin Fucsovics' coach confirmed to Eurosport that the pair have been taken out of the tournament.

Benoit Paire had to withdraw after testing positive for coronavirus and Mladenovic was one of her compatriot's close contacts, referred to his week as "The Paire 11".

The favourites for the US Open women's doubles were withdrawn from the day's schedule and had been due to face Alison Riske and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Mladenovic is one of a handful of players who were put under the tournament's "enhanced protocol plan" after being in contact with Paire.

Those protocols were put in place by the US Tennis Association, but the state of New York has insisted that Mladenovic must withdraw.

She had earlier complained of her treatment, saying: “We’re living a nightmare here. I have only one desire and that is to regain my freedom.

“We have to fight to have our freedom and even that we don’t have yet.”

