Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic have been forced to withdraw from the US Open because of potential exposure to the coronavirus according to various reports.

Benoit Paire had to withdraw after testing positive for coronavirus and, Mladenovic may have been exposed to her compatriot.

The favourites for the US Open women's doubles were withdrawn from the day's schedule and had been due to face Alison Riske and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Mladenovic is one of a handful of players who were put under the tournament's "enhanced protocol plan" after being in contact with Paire.

Those protocols were put in place by the US Tennis Association, but the state of New York has insisted that Mladenovic must withdraw.

She had earlier complained of her treatment, saying: “We’re living a nightmare here. I have only one desire and that is to regain my freedom.

“We have to fight to have our freedom and even that we don’t have yet.”

