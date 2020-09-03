Tenth seed Garbine Muguruza was knocked out of the US by Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova - playing her first tournament in three years.

The 32-year-old notched a 7-5, 6-3 win - finishing it with a powerful ace.

"I'm really, really happy that I was able to win this match," said Pironkova afterwards.

She returns to tennis following a hiatus after having her son in April 2018.

"Coming here to the US Open, being my first tournament in three years, was a bit risky, but at the same time I was very excited and motivated to play well on this big stage, and I think that motivation kept me pushing."

Muguruza's frustration was evident, and she demonstrated that at the end of the first set as she smashed her racket on the ground.

