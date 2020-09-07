Tsvetana Pironkova continued her incredible run at the US Open as she beat Alize Cornet in a thrilling match to reach the quarter-finals.
Playing in her first tournament since Wimbledon 2017, the 32-year-old followed up wins over seeds Garbine Muguruza and Donna Vekic with a gruelling 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 victory over Cornet.
Pironkova, who has returned to the tour after giving birth in April 2018, will face fellow mother Serena Williams in the last eight.
"It’s absolutely unreal,” said Pironkova. I really can’t believe it, especially that I pulled through today because I was so exhausted.
"I really didn’t believe I had it in me but I kept fighting and it paid off."
Pironkova looked as though she might enjoy a far easier afternoon when she led 6-4 2-0.
But Cornet won four games in a row before saving a match point and winning a 40-shot rally to take a back-and-forth second set to a tie-break.
Cornet won the tie-break and looked to be on top in the final set with Pironkova seemingly tiring after a number of long rallies. But the Bulgarian somehow raised her level and secured a remarkable win in nearly three hours.