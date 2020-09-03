Eurosport's Boris Becker has said Andy Murray's fighting spirit is 'an example to all athletes' ahead of his US Open second-round match.

The 33-year-old Brit came through a gruelling five-set opening match against Yoshihito Nishioka at Flushing Meadows, and next takes on rising star and 15th seed Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada.

Becker said the 2012 US Open champion is one of the biggest fighters ever with the way he battles and scraps for every point - and his remarkable powers of recovery are a testament to his mentality.

"The fighting spirit of Andy Murray is an example to all athletes," Becker said in the Eurosport studio.

He is one of the biggest fighters ever and the winner of three Grand Slams, not because he has got the biggest serve or the biggest forehand, but because he has got the biggest heart on the tennis court.

Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts Image credit: Getty Images

"When he is 100 per cent fit, that is always his biggest quality," Becker continued about Murray's heart and will to win.

"If you would have asked him a year ago if he was ever going to play another Grand Slam match, the quick answer would have been: 'no'.

"It has taken great rehabbing and a great team around him for him to do what he loves to do most - playing tennis, playing competitive tennis and playing Grand Slam tennis.

"This is why the big boys still play, because they want to win the Grand Slams. So I think for him to be at the US Open and winning in four-and-a-half hours; I think that is the biggest compliment to him.

"A lot really depends on how he is feeling physically, but I don't see him as one of the favourites. He has not played enough tennis, but then no one has."

