Britain’s Cameron Norrie reached the third round at a Grand Slam for the first time with a straight sets victory over Federico Coria in the US Open.

The 25-year-old did not appear jaded from his five-set comeback win over ninth seed Diego Schwartzman in the first round as he came through 6-3 6-4 6-4.

US Open women Garcia stuns top seed Pliskova in straight sets 7 HOURS AGO

Norrie will next face Spain’s unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday.

"It feels even better because I'm not playing my best tennis and I'm just really proud of my attitude out there," Norrie told Amazon Prime.

"Having had such a good win against Schwartzman on Monday I was pleased to back it up.

"It's always tough to have such a high like that and then get up for the next one, so I was happy to get through in straight sets and save the legs a little bit."

Davidovich Fokina ousted 24th seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 1-6 6-2 6-2 to reach the third round.

US Open men Norrie shocks Schwartzman in five-set thriller YESTERDAY AT 06:13