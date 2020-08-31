The tennis world should be abuzz. After the frustrations of Covid-19, the next few weeks feature two Grand Slams, with history set to be made.

First, the US Open, where Serena Williams is hoping to finally win that ever-elusive 24th Grand Slam and equal Margaret Court's long-standing tally of major titles.

It would be an extraordinary achievement; Court won 13 of her Slams before the Open Era and 11 of them at the Australian Open, an event many of her contemporaries skipped due to the long-distance travel involved.

Throughout Williams' career she has overcome a long list of challenges, having battled with racial injustice, injury, mental health issues and a complicated childbirth. If she finally wins No 24, it will be truly remarkable.

Three of the top five players in the WTA rankings, Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina have all chosen to skip the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with Bianca Andreescu, the defending champion, who also cited Covid concerns along with her lengthy injury issues. Only four of the top 10 will be in attendance.

The result is a field that, while diminished somewhat, affords a fantastic opportunity for a veteran star such as Williams or Karolina Pliskova, who despite again being a top seed is still yet to win a Slam, to triumph on the big stage.

Novak Djokovic has defended his new Players' Association

The men's field is similarly skewed. Rafael Nadal is the defending champion and has pulled out. Roger Federer, who had previously voiced his lack of enthusiasm at the prospect of playing behind closed doors, has elected to skip the rest of the year, and the path is seemingly clear for Novak Djokovic to win his 18th Grand Slam.

Only a maiden major title for a player such as Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev looks set to deny Djokovic, barring a miracle victory for the injury-ridden veteran Andy Murray. Aside from the elites, many of the ATP's great entertainers are sitting it out, with the controversial Nick Kyrgios and Fabio Fognini absent, and the mercurial Gael Monfils staying clear along with his girlfriend Svitolina. But the appetite for watching Grand Slam tennis remains.

The French Open kicks off just a fortnight after the US Open is wrapped up and the overwhelming favourite will be Nadal, who will be gunning for his 20th Grand Slam - levelling the record set by Federer. The Spaniard skipped the US Open as he feels his more realistic shot at a Grand Slam is in Paris, and another victory in the French capital would be no less extraordinary than one for Serena in New York.

So with historic records set to be matched in both the men's and women's game, there is much to look forward to over the coming weeks.

Thankfully, a limited crowd is likely to be in place for Roland Garros but the US Open will have no audience present. New York has a unique atmosphere, markedly different to its counterparts in London, Paris or Melbourne, where those in attendance shun the deferential hush customary at tennis. It will be a strange departure from that environment this year.

US Open: Serena Williams favourite to win record-equalling Slam

It will be a crying shame to see the US Open decided without fans, with tennis' drama partly determined by the players' relationship with the spectators. Medvedev's run to the final in New York last year was defined by his penchant for being the pantomime villain, bringing the fury of the partisan crowd upon himself. Every time Djokovic plays Federer or Nadal, part of his task is to overcome the fans and there are unedifying yet memorable moments with John Isner and Naomi Osaka involving the NYC crowd.

While it is conceivable that Federer would have skipped the rest of 2020 due to his post-Australian Open knee surgery, it seems unlikely that he would have done so had Wimbledon not been cancelled. Likewise, Nadal would undoubtedly have defended his title in America had there not been such a farcically short turnaround from New York to Paris. But that only opens up opportunities for other players.

Serena may well win, but given that the rising generation of WTA stars have seemingly overtaken her, a belated comeback Slam may be all the more sweet at this stage of her career. It certainly will not mean any less given the timing.

It is Grand Slam tennis, but not as we know it. It is admirable that both tournaments are going ahead despite everything. Now we can enjoy watching top-level tennis once more - and with plenty of added intrigue.

