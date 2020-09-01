British number one Johanna Konta is looking forward to her all-British match-up against Heather Watson in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

Konta reached the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati last week and the world number 13 has won her last five matches against British opposition. The last defeat was when she was ranked outside the top 100 in January 2014.

Tennis Andy Murray and Johanna Konta to feature in Battle of the Brits exhibition 23/07/2020 AT 12:19

The 29-year-old believes Watson, 28, who will be looking for her first win in the US Open singles main draw on her ninth attempt, will prove a tough test.

"We have always got on well and we always have a good chat," Konta told The Times.

"I’d say she is one of the girls I am closer to out of those at home. It will be a nice opportunity to play each other again.

It’s good because it’s a really tough match to start with thinking of the calibre of player she is and there is always going to be an added element because it’s two Brits playing each other.

Watson has lost both matches she has played since Covid-19 lockdown and admits she has struggled in recent months, but she is excited about facing a fellow Brit she considers one of the best players on the Tour.

"I watched a few of her matches last week before I even knew that I was playing her," Watson said.

"She’s very good at being aggressive, with a big serve, and she sticks to that game plan regardless. When she executes it, she’s one of the best in the world."

WTA Monterrey Bouzkova downs Konta to set up final against Svitolina 08/03/2020 AT 09:21