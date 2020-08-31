16:05 – IS THIS SERENA’S BEST HOPE OF WINNING SLAM 24?

Carrie Dunn certainly thinks so.

“Serena Williams is still chasing that elusive 24th Grand Slam title - and this year's US Open presents her with her best chance yet of winning it,” writes tennis expert Dunn.

15:50 - 2016 champion Angelique Kerber first up on Louis Armstrong Stadium

First up though, on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 16:00 UK time, is 2016 champion Angelique Kerber who faces Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. The German has been playing plenty of exhibition matches but nothing competitive since the fourth round of the Australian Open when she lost in a three-set tussle with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. It'll be fascinating to see how Kerber copes after a seven-month absence from competition - especially with the draw as apparently wide open as it is without top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Belinda Bencic and more.

These two have only played once before - at the French Open five years ago when Kerber enjoyed a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory. That was a very different Kerber, though, and most recently she has struggled with leg injuries as well as picking a coach to work with. It'll be intriguing.

Number one seed Karolina Pliskova gets things rolling on Arthur Ashe Stadium from 17:00 UK time - she faces Anhelina Kalinina.

In fact, here is the showcourt schedule:

Arthur Ashe Stadium - from 17:00 UK time

(1) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr)

Kevin Anderson (Rsa) v (5) Alexander Zverev (Ger)

(1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Damir Dzumhur (Bih)

(4) Naomi Osaka (Jpn) v Misaki Doi (Jpn)

Louis Armstrong Stadium - from 16:00 UK time

(17) Angelique Kerber (Ger) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

(12) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Sebastian Korda (USA)

Cori Gauff (USA) v (31) Anastasija Sevastova (Lat)

Steve Johnson (USA) v (16) John Isner (USA)

Tatjana Maria (Ger) v (13) Alison Riske (USA)

15:40 - All eyes are on Djokovic

In the absence of defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu, all eyes are on men's top seed Djokovic on the first day of the US Open. The Serbian has what should be a routine clash against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia first up in the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium. That's followed by women's fourth seed and former champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the final of the Western and Southern Open through injury over the weekend. She is scheduled to face compatriot Misaki Doi.

15:25 - Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the US Open

The 2020 US Open will be unlike anything we have seen before with the coronavirus pandemic ensuring there will be no supporters present, along with a collection of the game's top names too, with many players opting to pull out. But Serena Williams is still in the women's draw and aiming for that record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, while in the men's draw, word number one Novak Djokovic is hunting down Grand Slam title number 18, with Andy Murray launching his latest comeback too.

